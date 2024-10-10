Nintendo alarm clock ‘Alarmo’ announced

Nintendo is releasing the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo later this week, which will be a timed-exclusive until mid-January for Nintendo Switch Online members. The interactive alarm clock comes with a ton of features, all adding a bit of Nintendo charm to your morning. Alternatively, you might end up wanting to launch it at a wall after hearing the Zelda theme multiple times at 6am.

Alarmo features motion sensor technology that allows you to wave an arm or bang your head against the pillow to stop it from going off. Gone are the days of doing your best to use pinpoint accuracy with your finger in an effort to hit the snooze on your phone. There’s the option to select one of 35 different scenes inspired by five Nintendo titles, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4, and Ring Fit Adventure.

Some of the sounds you’ll be able to wake up to are from these different games, meaning the Mushroom Kingdom or Hyrule await as you wake up in the morning. There’s the option to check sleeping records to see how much you move around in your sleep, and an hourly chime can be set which matches the title of your choosing. Two modes can be chosen for when you want to adjust the intensity of your morning alarm.

Firm Mode gets louder and more intense the longer you stay in bed, while Gentle Mode opts for a more peaceful and stable method. If you want to stick to the standard button press of traditional and boring alarms, the option is there as well. Finally, there are a selection of sleepy sounds that help you wind down after a long day. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be added to the scenes at a later date if players link their Nintendo Account.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the Nintendo Alarmo below: