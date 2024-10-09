Planet Zoo ‘Zookeepers Animal Pack’ coming next week to PC

To celebrate five years of Planet Zoo, the Zookeepers Animal Pack will be arriving on PC on October 15, bringing seven new animals. Not only is it getting these new animals, there’s also a selection of scenery and a brand new campaign scenario. It will cost £7.99 when it drops next week. There will also be a free update for all players that will bring the beautiful African Leopard to the game.

Arriving in the Zookeepers Animal Pack are: the elusive Pallas cat, the striking Hamadryas baboon, the agile Markhor, the distinctive Spectacled bear, the African spurred tortoise, the delicate Kirk’s dik-dik, and the eye-catching Coquerel’s sifaka. These fascinating species are essential for discerning zookeepers looking to bring their guests closer to nature.

95 pieces of scenery arrive as part of the Planet Zoo Zookeepers Animal Pack, such as bunting, marquees, picnic benches, floral decorations, atmospheric lanterns, and plenty more to give players creative freedom to build an even more unique and personalised zoo. As for the new scenario, players will join the planning committee to work alongside Emma Goodwin once again to put on a party to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Frontier Zoo. The free update that brings the African Leopard, will also bring a selection of party hats and a jelly cake enrichment item so that the animals can join in with the festivities.

To coincide with the announcement of the Planet Zoo Zookeepers Animal Pack, a new trailer has been released which you can watch below: