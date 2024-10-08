Valheim “The Bog Witch” update detailed

Developer of Valheim, Iron Gate Studio, has revealed what’s next for the hugely popular game, with “The Bog Witch” update details.

The new update was revealed during The Spill developer stream, and will be coming soon. The description is as follows: “A new denizen has made her home in the Swamps, vikings can now set up feasts for their friends and new skills, build pieces and crafting materials have made its way into the game, further expanding core gameplay”.

Here’s the full details from the press release:

The Swamps of Valheim are legendary for being a hostile and unwelcoming place, but not all that skitters and slithers among the bogs is deadly. On their quest for glory, Vikings might soon stumble upon a wooden hut clad in charms and candles. Its inhabitant, The Bog Witch, is a mysterious new vendor eerily reminiscent of a Greydwarf who will offer players potions, spices and new materials for additional tools and crafting recipes. Travellers lucky enough to stumble upon the Bog Witch’s Hut will get a chance to exchange their gold for ingredients that they can use to craft Tonics, Meads and Draughts that will temporarily enhance their strength, dexterity and endurance. Make sure to stay out of the broom’s way when you visit. The Bog Witch update will also introduce an option for the designated chefs and cooks of a friend group to prepare magnificent feasts that they can share with their fellow vikings. These banquets will last longer and offer multiple servings of a wide range of delicious dishes hailing from the different parts of Valheim. Eight new feasts are being introduced, each requiring ingredients from a different biome. Vikings can sit down and enjoy a tender serving of Swamp Dweller’s Delight, host a romantic Plains Pie Picnic on top of a Fuling-free hill or go all out and host a Mushrooms Galore á la Mistlands – who says afterlife has to be all suffering and struggle?

The Bog Witch update is going to be entering public testing soon, so you can get an early look at it if you fancy.

Valheim is currently available on PC and Xbox (preview programme).