EA Sports WRC celebrates one-year anniversary

EA Sports WRC is celebrating its one-year anniversary with its community by revealing the most popular cars, locations, and fastest countries. The data released highlights what the community has loved the most, and gives players an idea just what are the most beloved features of the game.

For the EA Sports WRC anniversary, what were the most popular cars, tracks, and fastest players? The most popular car has been revealed as the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID, with the Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID and Ford Fiesta Rally3 closely following. The Rallye Monte Carlo was the most popular location, with Rally Portugal and Rally Finland being the two who came close to the top spot. As for the countries that has the fastest players, France, United States, and Finland are at the top, but Australia and Portugal weren’t far behind.

“We’re celebrating one year since EA Sports WRC launched, and we’re so thankful for the community support and enthusiasm of our players over the past 12 months” said Matthew Battison, Creative Director at Codemasters. “We’re excited to continue extending our in-game content for players, through the WRC 24 Season Expansion and subsequent DLC in 2025”.

We loved it at launch and said “EA Sports WRC is a glorious rally title that gives you impeccable control of your car. It challenges you, pushing you to the limit across snow-drenched courses and winding roads under the sun, offering tight handling and nuanced controls for every possible eventuality. The career mode is a bit dull, and despite wanting better visuals, there’s still a stunning racer at its core. Moments are a great addition, allowing you to play out important races with iconic drivers, and if you’re wondering whether its friendly to new players, Codemasters has been more than inviting in its approach to learning the sport thanks to the wonderful Rally School.”