Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets new PS5 Pro video

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the highly anticipated new story in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, a reimagining of the iconic original game into three standalone titles by its original creators. In this game, players will enjoy various new elements as the story unfolds, culminating in the party’s journey to “The Forgotten Capital” from the original Final Fantasy VII.

It’s no surprise to anyone that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was so well received, and we can’t wait to try it on PS5 Pro. In our review, we said “Old friends, new enemies, surprising encounters, and powerful clashes escalate at a rate of knots in the final third of the game, but it rarely goes any length of time without a “wow” moment. Without a doubt, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a phenomenally good video game. It has a habit for self-indulgence that some might find a little grating, but it earns every pause or reflection with some truly spectacular set-pieces, occasional shocking story moments, and some of the best combat I’ve experienced. The next four years are going to feel like a lifetime.”

To get excited for its release on PS5 Pro, you can watch the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer below: