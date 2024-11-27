Once Human mobile closed beta dated

NetEase Games has released the starting date for the Once Human mobile closed beta, and it’s soon: November 28th, which is tomorrow. You can sign up for pre-registration here.

The publisher says that: “Since its release for PC in July, Once Human has been one of 2024’s most hyped multiplayer survival games, gaining lots of attention from gamers worldwide. Many players have been looking forward to its mobile version. Now, the Once Human development team has announced a mobile closed beta test that starts in November, allowing players to delve into the game’s bizarre open world on the go.”

The mobile closed beta test will run from November 28 to December 12 in North America, South Korea and Japan, with a limited number of spots available. All data will be deleted after the test concludes. Once the test begins, players who want to join can visit Once Human’s official website to download the mobile client. Access to the beta will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, which means download access will be closed once all test spots are filled. Additionally, cross-play between iOS and Android will be supported during the test, allowing players on both platforms to experience Once Human’s hardcore survival gameplay and atmospheric horror on the same server. Pre-download for the mobile closed beta test will open on November 28, 2:00 AM (PT). Join the test and be the first to experience Once Human on the go!

On top of that there is also a Thanksgiving event taking place for the PC version, in which players can “win amazing rewards, including Twitch subscription rewards and lucky draw prizes”, says the publisher, adding: “There will be many gifts up for grabs, so make sure to participate! For more news, please keep an eye on the game’s official social media accounts.”

A promotion is running currently (until December 4th) called “Spree for less”, which also gets you 35% off new items like fashion sets, skins, outfits, and some other in-game items.

Lastly of major note, the “sign-up system” has been overhauled:

After the upgrade, opening times for all available scenarios will be displayed clearly. Players can sign up to secure eligibility for upcoming scenarios accordingly, giving them more control over how and when to play. Players who want to start their adventure right away can also join servers that have already opened! Players can also sign up for scenarios as a team, making it easier to play with friends. As long as the team leader signs up successfully, all members can join the new scenario without having to wait or queue. If you do not manage to form a team before signing up, don’t worry — server invitation access has been significantly increased, so your friends can join with invitation codes even if the server is full.

Once Human is out now for PC.