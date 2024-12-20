Once Human is getting three new scenarios, “coming to console in the future”

NetEase Games has announced a raft of details for Once Human, finishing up the year confirming the mobile version is coming in April 2025.

During an “end of year broadcast”, the team confirm the 2025 release window for the mobile version, for which you can pre-register now. But perhaps more excitingly, there are three new scenarios coming to the game in 2025, in Q3. They are called “Code: Purification”, “Code: Deviation”, and Code: Broken”.

On top of that, the developer also confirmed that “Once Human is also planned to make the jump to consoles in the future, with the intention of full cross-platform support, allowing everyone to play together, regardless of the devices they’re using.”.

Here’s the details on all three scenarios:

Code: Purification is a scenario where players must prevent the environment from becoming polluted via dynamic events. They must band together and clear the pollution building up to return the world to its uncorrupted state. Code: Purification has several potential endings for players to see, as their actions can alter the direction of the scenario.

is a scenario where players must prevent the environment from becoming polluted via dynamic events. They must band together and clear the pollution building up to return the world to its uncorrupted state. Code: Purification has several potential endings for players to see, as their actions can alter the direction of the scenario. Code: Deviation is centered around the ally Deviations, who are among Once Human’s most popular characters. In this scenario, players will be hunting and capturing Deviations, fusing them into new iterations, and pitting them against each other in battle. Those who raise the strongest Deviations and fight their way through Tournaments will earn special rewards!

is centered around the ally Deviations, who are among Once Human’s most popular characters. In this scenario, players will be hunting and capturing Deviations, fusing them into new iterations, and pitting them against each other in battle. Those who raise the strongest Deviations and fight their way through Tournaments will earn special rewards! Code: Broken is a manic PvP free-for-all, where teams and solo players will battle it out over ten days. This scenario will be pure chaos, as randomized events (like airdrops) offer resources and change the flow of combat. Those who gather resources can even develop apocalyptic superweapons, forcing enemies to try and dismantle them. Like Code: Purification, this event will have multiple possible endings with different rewards depending on the outcome.

That’s not all for Once Human in 2025. The Visional Wheel is launching on January 16, which will appear in existing scenarios to introduce brand-new content into familiar situations and force players to adopt new combat strategies. One example is the “Lunar Oracle,” where a blood moon will appear, causing bizarre changes in the wilderness. This will boost the power of Deviants and drain players’ Sanity. Players must keep defeating enemies to recover their Sanity and survive beneath the harsh moonlight. During these events, players can obtain greater rewards from gathering, mining, and slaying foes. Additionally, Mystical Crates will spawn in the dangerous wilderness, containing Morphed Deviations and bizarre red crystals that can be used to craft unique items. One of the most highly requested features is coming to Once Human in the first half of 2025, as Custom Servers will be coming to the game. When making a Custom Server, players can adjust the difficulty, making the game easier or more challenging as they wish, and bring friends over to tackle these strange new worlds together. Early Access Servers will also be introduced in 2025, allowing players to test new scenarios before going live. Once Human had an incredible 2024, as the game has already garnered a massive player base. 2025 is set to be even bigger, with more content launching throughout the year. The development team would like to thank the fans for their continued support and hope they continue to enjoy everything Once Human has to offer.

Once Human is out now for PC, is coming to mobile in April, and consoles in the future.