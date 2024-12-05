NetEase reveals new trailer for open world RPG, ANANTA

Developer Naked Rain and publisher NetEase has released a new trailer for ANANTA, the game previously know as Project Mugen.

ANANTA is a free-to-play RPG “set in the vast open world of Nova City”, says the publisher, and it was originally announced at Gamescom 2023. NetEase says: “the highly anticipated game invites players to immerse themselves in a vibrant, anime-style world where the unexpected is the norm and having fun is the ultimate goal.”

Check out the new trailer, and all the info, below:

In ANANTA, players take on the role of an elite Agent within the A.C.D. (Anti-Chaos Directorate) embarking on an exhilarating adventure through a world that breaks all the rules. Nova City has plunged into Chaos, from spooky paranormal phenomena to toilets racing through traffic in the streets, the game promises to offer a unique blend of humour, adventure, and mystery. Players will meet a variety of interesting characters, jump into exciting combat, solve challenges and safeguard the balance by overcoming threats to humanity, all while enjoying unparalleled freedom to traverse and discover Nova City on a journey to find out who you really are.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Immersive urban experience: Players can explore the authentic urban setting of Nova City, a realistic cityscape teeming with opportunities and freedom. Throughout the game, players will also encounter adventures and exploration in other interconnected cities. Whether it’s partying at the Sonic Boom Club, visiting the Whalebone LibraryFlying Bone Library, or experiencing the lively Eve GalleryEve Art Museum, there’s always something exciting to do.

Players can explore the authentic urban setting of Nova City, a realistic cityscape teeming with opportunities and freedom. Throughout the game, players will also encounter adventures and exploration in other interconnected cities. Whether it’s partying at the Sonic Boom Club, visiting the Whalebone LibraryFlying Bone Library, or experiencing the lively Eve GalleryEve Art Museum, there’s always something exciting to do. Dynamic gameplay: Combat in ANANTA is as thrilling as a kung fu movie. Players can use their surroundings to defeat enemies and must discern between chaos and order to help the neutral and capture the evil.

Combat in ANANTA is as thrilling as a kung fu movie. Players can use their surroundings to defeat enemies and must discern between chaos and order to help the neutral and capture the evil. Life beyond missions: Apart from the intense agent missions, players are encouraged to enjoy life in the city. From weekend explorations to making new friends, ANANTA offers a rich, engaging experience.

ANANTA is coming soon, you can pre-register for the game here.