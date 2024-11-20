PlayStation Portal update adds Cloud Streaming

A newly released update for the PlayStation Portal has added features people have been crying out for, as well as some fixes that’ll make things better.

Announced on the Official PlayStation Blog, the feature that has been requested almost since the launch, a year ago, means that PlayStation Portal can now access cloud streaming if you have the relevant PlayStation Plus membership, meaning technically you can play games from the cloud without needing to own a PS5.

The update (in Europe) will be rolling out today, and adds the following features:

Speaker audio output adjustment to make the volume lower when the audio level is set to minimum

You will now be able to adjust settings of your PlayStation Link device from the PS Portal Settings menu, allowing you to optimize the volume and sidetone volume.

This is actually an interesting one, because even on the lowest volume the PlayStation Portal is incredibly loud with some games, and it’s a bit strange.

The big update, however, is the Cloud Streaming, which PlayStation says “may change over time and may not reflect the final experience”, since it’s in beta.

Stream select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Over 120 PS5 games from the PS Plus Game Catalog, including Dave the Diver, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, will be accessible on PS Portal via cloud streaming

Streaming up to 1080p/60fps

DualSense wireless controller features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speakers, touchpad (emulated on the touch screen for PS Portal), and motion sensor

PlayStation Plus Cloud storage

Save data and game progress can be stored up to 100GB and will be automatically synced with your PS5 console, making it easy to switch seamlessly between local and streaming gameplay, and between multiple devices.

The main catch here is that the cloud streaming beta is only available for Premium members of PS Plus. To access it you’ll need to update your Portal, and then access the quick menu, then settings on your device. Select the “Cloud Streaming (Beta)” button and toggle it to “on”.

It’s also worth noting that during the beta, you can’t use Game Trials, streaming games purchased on the store, party voice chat, the create button, 3D audio, in-game shops. Oh and you can only play PS5 games for now, no PS4 and PS3. But it’s a step in the right direction, that’s for sure.