Roguelite survivors-like FPS Bloodshed is coming in December

Publisher Headup and developer com8com1 have together announced the release date for roguelite survivors-like first-person shooter, Bloodshed.

The early access date is December 12th, when the publisher says: “players will step into a gothic-horror world filled with unrelenting undead, timeless terror, and an arsenal of annihilation.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

In Bloodshed, players face endless waves of cultists, undead, demons, and nightmarish creatures. The game’s unique blend of roguelite mechanics and FPS action ensures every session feels fresh and challenging. As players battle to survive each run, they can collect experience points, upgrade their skills and weapons, and gain access to powerful abilities. Even death won’t stop players from progressing. Persistent upgrades, unlockable content, and continuous improvement await in Bloodshed, with the ability to exchange hard-earned cash for permanent upgrades. Players can also complete optional objectives to unlock new skills and game features, ensuring each run pushes them further into the depths of the cult’s sinister world. Bloodshed also boasts a diverse roster of playable characters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, allowing for a personalized gameplay experience. Alongside an array of weapons and skills, players can experiment with different builds to find their perfect strategy for survival.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Engaging FPS Gameplay: Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes.

Immersive Soundtrack: Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action.

Bloodshed is coming to PC early access on December 13th.