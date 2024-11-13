The Thaumaturge console release date confirmed, demo out now

Publisher 11 Bit Studios has confirmed the long awaited console release date for The Thaumaturge, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on December 5th.

Originally launching on PC on March 4th this year, it doesn’t seem there will be too many new features for the console version, but it’s a fascinating, unique title, so it’s good more people will get to play it this way.

Here’s the console date announcement trailer:

A demo is out now for both consoles, but if you’re intrigued by what this game is, here’s the blurb:

The game follows Wiktor, a world-weary thaumaturge returning to his roots in Warsaw—a bustling city teeming with cultural diversity, serving as a vivid backdrop for his journey. Wiktor’s story unravels the secrets of his troubled past alongside those of Warsaw’s eclectic residents, representing every facet of the city’s society. Ultimately, he may even uncover the intrigues of Rasputin, a shadowy figure weaving influence at the highest levels of the Imperial Court and within the Tsarist forces occupying Poland. With his thaumaturgic powers, Wiktor sees beyond the ordinary, manipulating others’ wills to achieve his ends and forming connections with mystical beings known as Salutors. While these entities offer distinct advantages in turn-based combat and detective-style investigations, each also brings a unique burden—whether Pride, Recklessness, or another flaw—which Wiktor must absorb, making their powers a double-edged sword.

We scored the PC version 8.5/10 in our review, saying: ” I found myself so engrossed in its world, intrigued by Wiktor’s backstory and the relationship he has with his gift, and the lifelong relationship he’s built with his salutor. The journey is full of twists and turns, and believable, varied characters with allegiances and agendas. The mix of combat and exploration is done really well, with both aspects feeling like they build well around the central thaumaturgy mechanic throughout the adventure. I didn’t want to stop playing, I wanted to see it through and see all the side content. It was an engrossing mystery that scratched such a delightful itch. Sure it has a couple of technical issues, but they don’t detract from a game that I got addicted to and would recommend to anyone with a passion for a good story and a smattering of the mystical.”

The Thaumaturge is out now for PC, and coming to PS5 and XSX on December 5th.