Honor of Kings episode of Secret Level released

An episode about the huge Moba Honor of Kings has been released for Amazon Prime’s Secret Level series, introducing a new character.

The episode is based on on the short story “The Way Of All Things”, written by S.L. Huang, with the episode itself penned by JT Petty. The team explains that it “introduces an all new character – Yi Xing – to the Honor of Kings universe and tells of his journey from learning the highly strategic game of Weiqi (known as Go outside China), as a child, to his mastery of the game and how he must use his skills to win the most important match of his life and save the city of Chang’an.”

Check out a video introducing Yi Xing, below:

Not only can players learn about Yi Xing’s backstory in “The Way Of All Things”, he is also available right now as the latest Hero to join the Honor of Kings roster. A Mage, Yi Xing is best suited when roaming the mid-lane and providing support in team fights where his powerful wide area crowd control and burst damage abilities are invaluable. He also works very effectively when partnered with Lu Bu, delivering high impact attacks on enemies. The introduction of Yi Xing brings strategic Weiqi influenced gameplay to Honor of Kings along with cosplay and engaging interactions with other Heroes from Yaotian society.

Yi Xing has four skills, explained in the press release as follows:

Kiai: Yi Xing periodically becomes immune to lethal damage. His skills apply a “Anti-Qi” mark on enemy heroes upon hitting them, enhancing his own abilities.

Yi Xing periodically becomes immune to lethal damage. His skills apply a “Anti-Qi” mark on enemy heroes upon hitting them, enhancing his own abilities. Joseki: Places a Weiqi counter at a designated location, granting vision of the area for three seconds and dealing magic damage.

Places a Weiqi counter at a designated location, granting vision of the area for three seconds and dealing magic damage. Atari： Deals magic damage to a designated area, then spreads to form a Weiqi formation. Enemies within the central area are pulled toward the center of the formation, dealing additional magic damage.

Deals magic damage to a designated area, then spreads to form a Weiqi formation. Enemies within the central area are pulled toward the center of the formation, dealing additional magic damage. Capture: Yi Xing creates an empty Weiqi board to trap enemy heroes.

Check out the episode of Secret Level at this link, you’ll obviously need Amazon Prime to watch it.