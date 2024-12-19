Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 out now

HoYoverse has announced that the popular ARPG Zenless Zone Zero has released Version 1.4 “A Storm of Falling Stars” today. The update includes more immersive combat and exploration in the main story, a new combat gameplay mode, and new areas.

Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 1.4 features various optimizations to make combat and gameplay smoother than ever. Redesigned Main Story stages from the Prologue to Chapter 3 are now added to the HDD system. In future updates to the Main Story, the TV mode will also be replaced with story stages, allowing Proxies to dive directly into battles while commanding Eous to explore the Hollows. Additionally, all contracted Agents will be playable in the city, and a new Quality Time Mode lets Proxies stroll through New Eridu with their Agents. In combat, Decibels will no longer be shared across the squad, allowing all squad members to unleash their stunning Ultimates in a row for even more spectacular battle scenes. The update also adds a Quick Sweep feature for Shiyu Defense challenges, along with other optimizations to streamline progression and character upgrades.

There’s plenty to look forward to in Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4, with HoYoverse packing in a ton of content. Chapter 5 will see “the hidden truths and the Wise and Belle’s backstories” revealed, and two new members of Section 6 will be unlocked simultaneously along with the S-Rank Bangboo Agent Gulliver. Shadows Lost is a new gameplay mode and a periodic operation called Deadly Assault will also be available. Proxies will battle in the Lost Void with enhanced support and new equipment.

For a full breakdown of everything that’s available, you can check out the patch notes here. To celebrate the release, a trailer showing off what to expect can be watched below: