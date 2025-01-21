Super Rare Games announces Grandma No!, coming to PC

Super Rare Games has announced Grandma No!, a “hilarious and chaotic” adventure, coming to PC from developer Wallride Games.

The publisher says that in Grandma No!, “players will step into Grandma’s slippers where her day-to-day house chores become challenges where things always end up going off-track.”

Check out the announcement trailer below, as well as some more info on the game:

In Grandma No!, it’s up to the player to keep things under control, or the house turns into a whirlwind of chaos; a range of challenges and scenarios that need to be resolved await. What chaos ensues when Grandma gets stuck babysitting her grandkid out of the blue? Grandma, No! is a physics-based, laugh-out-loud adventure where the player steps into the worn-out slippers of a grandma who’s in way over her head. She is trying to survive her day without burning the house down – or maybe she’ll embrace the mayhem. The gameplay takes a turn when ‘simple’ tasks go off the rails. Taking out the trash may lead to somewhere unexpected, while cooking dinner could end up with more fire than flavour. Each challenge is designed to be wilder than the last, and new outfits for Grandma can be unlocked along the way, so she can tackle the mayhem in style.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Chaotic Physics Madness: Grandma’s daily chores turn into absurd adventures thanks to unpredictable physics. Embrace the hilarity.

Three Wild Locations: Explore Grandma’s garden, backyard, kitchen, and living room, each loaded with bonkers tasks and out-of-this-world surprises.

High-Stakes Interactions: Hyper interactive playground where your actions may have permanent consequences.

Expect the Unexpected: From freaky twists to guest appearances, there’s always something bizarre waiting to derail your plans.

We spoke to George Perkins, “head of doing stuff” at the publisher, who told us “it’s always been about curating games which you have and haven’t heard of”, among many other things. Read that interview, here.

Grandma No! is coming soon to PC.