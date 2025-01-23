Tiny Garden announced by Super Rare Games, coming in April

Super Rare Games and developer Ao Norte have together announced Tiny Garden, a puzzle and strategy based title, coming on April 8th to PC.

The game will see you sowing plants and flowers, and grabbing furniture, but also solving puzzles. It sounds pretty interesting, and relaxing, if we’re honest.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

In Tiny Garden, a family heirloom passed down through the generations turns into a magical pocket-sized garden, uncovered through a heartfelt story. What lies within is a compact space, perfect for the player to create and grow their own garden. In the game, players can sow a variety of plants and flowers, trade them for unique furniture alongside various customisation options for the garden in this calming mix of farming, puzzle-solving, and strategy. Each decision leads to a new discovery, and hidden surprises await, as the player takes full control of their own garden. There are no wrong choices, scores or time limits, it’s all about relaxing, experimenting, and letting the creativity bloom!

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Everything is a Toy!: Tiny Garden is a soothing, stress-free mix of farming, puzzles, and discovery—all inside a charming toy. Grow a variety of plants, from colorful vegetables to whimsical flowers, each with its own unique mechanics waiting to be uncovered. As your garden flourishes, trade your harvests for fun, toy furniture, and design your very own magical space.

With no scores, no time limits, and no game-overs, Tiny Garden is all about relaxation and creativity. Let your curiosity lead you as you uncover new plants, furniture, and secrets hidden within this nostalgic toy. The more you explore, the more you’ll discover.

A Toy with History: Before you got your hands on Tiny Garden, others have played with this toy. Through letters, you’ll uncover a heartfelt story that reminds us that objects aren’t just things—they hold the traces of lives lived and stories shared. Each new discovery offers more than just a piece of furniture or a plant—it’s a glimpse into a deeper connection.

Relax, Discover, Create: Tiny Garden invites you to turn the crank, make things happen, and enjoy a wholesome but thoughtful experience. Each turn should be carefully considered—each decision and each new plant can reveal hidden surprises or unlock the next step in your garden’s evolution. There are no wrong choices here—just a relaxing journey where you can unwind, explore, and create without pressure. Let your creativity bloom, where the only limit is your imagination.

Tiny Garden is coming to PC on April 8th.