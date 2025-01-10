ALOGIC Apex Wireless Mouse review

A good mouse is an essential tool for any PC gamer. And not just one that’s fast and responsive, or looks cool in a set-up, or comes with programmable buttons, or feels really nice in your hand. No, what you need is a mouse that comes with all of these things and which, preferably, won’t break the bank to get hold of. For around £50 (at time of writing), the ALOGIC Apex Bluetooth mouse ticks all the boxes – perhaps even edging out some of the competition thanks to simple ergonomics.

It’s quite large for a mouse, but the slightly irregular design means it fits under my big hand incredibly snugly. At 93g it has just enough weight to it, too. I’ve been using the Logitech G309 Lightspeed mouse for the last half a year, and I wasn’t expecting to have it off the desk for so long so soon, until I hooked up the Apex for the first time.

It’s a seven-button mouse, with your standard left and right clickers, a central wheel and a second on the left side, a dpi switch on the back, and two customisable buttons above the left scroll wheel. As with any mouse aimed primarily at gamers, you can use the ALOGIC software to customise your buttons for Windows or Mac devices, adding macros and shortcuts to make the most of the tech.

Speaking of which, the Apex allows you to connect via a couple of methods: you can either use Bluetooth or across a local network at 2.4GHz. You can also connect to two different devices at once via Bluetooth, which isn’t a feature I use but will be handy for some of you. Surprisingly it doesn’t allow you to use it when connected via the USB-C. The wire is purely for charging, but when fully juiced up you can expect up to 100 hours of use before you need to charge it again, which is super impressive. Having struggled with some mice that always seem to be dying, this is a nice feature.

Although there is some subtle RGB going on, the ALOGIC Apex isn’t going to dazzle or distract you. It has a simple strip of white light under the heel, which can either be off, static, or breathing, and the Apex Control app allows you to adjust the breathing speed and brightness. You can also adapt four dpi presets ranging from 400 to 6400 dpi, which is incredibly fast and works better when paired with the Bluetooth connectivity.

The software itself is fairly barebones, but it does what it needs to do and kind of feels thematic considering how simple and no-frills the Apex is, while still delivering high build quality and functionality. Ultimately, though, the ALOGIC Apex is a very good mouse for gaming or general use. It’s arguably the most comfortable mouse I’ve used, and the impressive battery life and range of dpi options are great features. For a little over £50 it’s also decent value for such a good quality gaming mouse.