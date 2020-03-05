Razer announces its lightest gaming mouse yet – the Viper Mini

Razer has announced the Razer Viper Mini to join the popular Viper range of gaming mice.

The Viper Mini is the lightest mouse yet in the Viper range, weighing in at 61g, almost half the weight of the average gaming mouse.

It shares many features from the range, including the ambidextrous design and ergonomics, and it is also fitted with Razer Optical Mouse Switches and six programmable buttons. It boasts an 8,500 DPI sensor with 300 IPS tracking, for sharp, responsive accuracy in-game.

You can find more information on the Viper Mini, including details of the Razer Chroma RGB Underglow lighting at the Razer website.

The Viper Mini is available right now from authorised retailers, priced at £39.99 GBP / $39.99 USD / 49.99€ MSRP.