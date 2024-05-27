HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse review

While everyone focuses on headsets and gamepads, it can be easy to overlook the importance of a good gaming mouse. While the hardcore out there will always plump for something by Razer with 900 buttons and the sensitivity of a mayfly’s wing, it’s not always an option. Sometimes your budget will only stretch so far and you just want something that performs above average without breaking the bank, which is where HyperX comes in with the Pulsefire Haste 2, a more affordable gaming mouse that does what you need it to do, even if it lacks some bells and whistles.

Weighing around 50g and and sporting half a dozen buttons, this lightweight wired mouse is a perfect workaday solution whether you’re gaming or working from the office. It also comes in white or black, so you can match it to your set up if you need to. While we’re on aesthetics, I really like that the Haste 2 has a solid finish instead that awful perforated mesh chassis you normally see on lightweight mice that never fails to look cheap and flimsy.

But how does it compare to its predecessor – or indeed any other mice on the market? Pretty well, actually. For a start its very responsive, fitted with the improved HyperX 26K sensor, and an 8000 Hz polling rate (which governs how fast the mouse sends data back to your PC or laptop, so the higher the better if you want less latency while gaming). I wouldn’t suggest the difference is hugely noticeable in the moment, but you may notice the difference if you switch back to the Haste after using this for a while.

It sits nice and comfortably in the hand, though I was surprised to see a smooth veneer all round. I like a little grip to my gaming mice and the Pulsefire Haste 2 has nothing, which may not be an issue to you unless you tend to get really sweaty while gaming. That said, there is grip-tape bundled with it if you feel you need it. The RGB element here is also so slight that it’s almost pointless, as it lights up the scroll wheel and nothing else. I prefer the look of the HyperX Pulsefire Dart, which also illuminates the HyperX logo that usually sits beneath the palm.

Ultimately though, it all comes down to how it feels, and the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is a joy to use. The new proprietary mechanical switches are superb, boasting a lifespan of 100 million clicks. They feel good, with nice, responsive feedback. That new sensor I mentioned also allows a DPI of 26,000, which is pretty impressive for a mid-range mouse, and you can adjust the sensitivity using the central button (just below the scroll-wheel). It’s top speed is 650 IPS, which makes it a great mouse for FPS players who need those twitch reflexes on point.

Finally, you can tweak the Haste 2’s settings using HyperX’s NGENUITY software, which is always simple to use. The main purpose here is to adjust the sensitivity to suit you, or tinker with the RGB programs, though these are fairly limited here. While you can also alter the behaviour of the left and right buttons, the side buttons are on the left side, so it’s never going to be fully ambidextrous. The software lets you muddle around until your heart’s content with settings to alter the DPI and polling rates, so you can make it feel just so with a little work.

For the £60 pricetag, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is a decent option for gamers and workers. It’s lightweight, looks nice, and performs well, and you can adjust the settings easily enough using NGENUITY, but it lacks some of the flashier add-ons of other models even in the same range.