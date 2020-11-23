HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse review

As a brand, you usually know what you’re getting with HyperX: affordable, functional, and high quality mid-range gear. But their latest gaming mouse, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, is one of the best I’ve used for its pricetag. Coming in at £50, this 59g mouse is incredibly light, feels really good in the hand, and performs very well whether you’re gaming or working.

The reason it’s so light is design of the outer casing, perforated with honeycomb like holes that not only add a little grip but reduce the amount of plastic used, and still manage to be fairly sturdy (just don’t drop it from a great height). As is standard with HyperX’s gaming mice, you can use it right from the box via USB-C, but if you want to mess around under the hood, so to speak, you can do so with the nGenuity software.

This allows you to adjust the DPI (dots per inch) from the factory settings of 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 (which can be selected on the mouse itself using the DPI), as well as allowing you to program the buttons and the RGB lighting. This last feature is very understated on the Haste, limited to the DPI switch, but is a nice touch that almost feels conspicuous by its absence these days on mice that don’t have it.

Initially, I struggled with the Pulsefire Haste, coming from the heavier Roccat Kain Aimo wireless mouse that I’ve been using for months. The Haste almost felt cheap under my hand, and I’ll be honest, a little flimsy having spent so long with the much sturdier Kain. However, the proof turned out to be in the pudding when I began using the Haste to play games like Gears Tactics and Baldur’s Gate, then jumped into a few rounds of Destiny 2’s Crucible. I’m still very much “in training” when it comes to FPS gaming with a mouse and keyboard, but the Haste held up well, and felt easy-to-use and precise. For the slightly slower tactical games and RPGs, its lightweight frame and hand comfort won me over. It also comes with a few grip stickers should you feel you need extra traction.

One thing I feel I should point out is that the Pulsefire Haste is a mouse for rigthies. The design curves to the right, and the side buttons sit under the right thumb on the left side of the mouse. It’s a shame that more gaming mice aren’t designed with left-handed gamers in mind. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste comes highly recommended. It’s not super cheap but £50 won’t break the bank for a quality product, and despite not being a great fit for lefties, its comfort and weight make it perfect for long gaming sessions.