ROCCAT Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard review

You need only look at the build quality of the Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo gaming keyboard to know you’ve got a solid device in your hands. The brushed metal finish and stand-out efficiency of the design are indicators of the keyboard’s calibre overall, and you know right away it’s going to justify its relatively high price.

For 150 quid you’re getting a solid, weighty and good-looking product, and luckily it performs to a similar high standard. The key design is impressive, employing Roccat’s Titan Switch technology to deliver an incredibly smooth and satisfying finger feel. It’s also quiet for a gaming keyboard with noticeable but soft key clicks.

The RGB lightshow is nice enough out of the box, but I found it stayed firmly in the yellow to red field until I installed Swarm and was able to customise the colour display. I’d certainly recommend Roccat’s RGB software anyway, but it’s especially useful with devices like the Vulcan 120 Aimo.

Design-wise it’s almost quintessentially a Roccat build. The board itself is unadorned and efficient (there are 20 different layout designs to choose from when you order one from the website), sporting no extra ports and very few bells and whistles beyond a trio of function keys and a volume dial. But it also looks slick, the raised keys allowing for easier cleaning and maintenance.

Finally, a black plastic palm rest completes the look. If rather it was a softer design, similar to the QPAD MK95 I reviewed recently, as over long periods the hard plastic starts to become a little uncomfortable – but it’s also attached magnetically so I’m sure you could switch it out if you have options.

I’ve been writing and gaming every single day on the Vulcan 120 Aimo and besides the palm rest I have no complaints whatsoever. With a 3.6mm stroke distance your inputs are super responsive, and it’s specifically designed to reduce issues like double strokes and input lag.

This is a fantastic device and whether you’re gaming hard or firing out a few dozen emails a day, this is absolutely incredible value for money, even given the high-end price. Slick, efficient, well-designed and responsive, the Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo gaming keyboard is worth every penny.