Trust Gaming GX Torix 866 keyboard review

I had wondered if any mechanical keyboard would be good enough to tear me away from the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 that I’ve gone back to time and again for the last four years, but the Trust Gaming GX Torix 866 keyboard has managed it. It’s not as heavy some, but still feels sturdy on the desk, and the key-feel is absolutely worth the asking price alone.

Once you make the switch over to mechanical keyboards it’s hard to imagine going back, but when they feel as nice as the Torix it’s even harder. But before we get onto how it feels to type, a word about the design. It’s gorgeous. The word is gorgeous. Slim, matt black, with low-profile keys and no overly fancy design flourishes. As a basic keyboard, it’s just really compact with nice large lettering on the keys. But the 16.8m-colour RGB settings really transform it.

There are multiple settings, from multicoloured or plain white keys that light up as you press them, to wave forms and patterns, to my personal favourite, which has every key glow a different colour that ebb and flow naturally, turning the keyboard into a vibrant rainbow on your desk. It’s genuinely hard to look at it without feeling better – if that’s your kind of thing, of course.

But while you can sit and look at a keyboard all day if you like, no one buys them to be ornamental. And luckily the Trust Gaming GX Torix 866 is a dream to type with. For the price of around £60 (at time of writing), you’re getting the promise of 50 million keystrokes, linear switches and solid anti-ghosting technology so you don’t drop presses. Handily there’s an adjustable volume knob on the face, too, which is just convenient.

You can use the Trust app to customise the RGB lighting if you want to, although the presets should be more than enough for most. But this is primarily a gaming keyboard, and so if you want your set-up to pop and shine in just the right way, it’s possible. You can also pick up the GX Torix 866 with a UK or US layout.

Anyone on the lookout for an affordable, good-looking and above all well-designed gaming keyboard should consider the Trust Gaming GX Torix 866 keyboard. While there are more customisable keyboards out there for around the same price, and the Trust software isn’t the most exciting, it’s a slim, pretty keyboard that feels great to type on.