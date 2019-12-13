Bandai Namco Announces Fast & Furious Crossroads and Cyberpunk 2077 Musical Talent

Bandai Namco took home the top honours with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at last night’s Game Awards, but the publishing giant also announced a couple of new things. When you’ve got the limelight, why not take advantage of it?

First up, Slightly Mad Studios’ last Bandai Namco game will be Fast & Furious Crossroads, an entirely new story in the blockbuster franchise. Check out the trailer:

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson, as well as new talent Sonequa Martin-Green (of Star Trek: Discovery fame) and Asia Kate Dillon (from Billions and John Wick 3), Fast & Furious Crossroads will be a “team-based, vehicular-action game” with its own story campaign. Multiplayer hasn’t been shown, but it will feature and more news will follow, so keep your eyes peeled.

“As huge fans of the franchise, it’s an honor to be able to expand the Fast & Furious franchise into the world of video games with a brand new story, the introduction of a new crew with ties to beloved characters, and iconic and stunning set pieces,” said Andy Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, Slightly Mad Studios. “With Easter eggs throughout for fans and an intense multiplayer experience, Fast & Furious Crossroads is a thrilling collision course that puts players behind the wheel.”

Fast & Furious Crossroads is due for release in May 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

But before that, in April 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive. To commemorate this, Bandai Namco has announced some of the talent behind the music of CD Projekt RED’s new RPG:

Run the Jewels

Refused

Grimes

A$AP Rocky

Gazelle Twin

Ilan Rubin

Richard Devine

Nina Kraviz

Deadly Hunta

Rat Boy

Tina Guo

If you’re getting old like me, and haven’t heard of any of those, Grimes performed at the Game Awards last night.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release on April 16th 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.