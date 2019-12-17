Christmas Gift Guide 2019

It’s that time of year once again, where Santa squeezes his ample buttocks through your chimney and delivers presents of all kinds. If you’d rather not receive another pair of white cotton briefs or a gift card from a shop you’ll never visit, why not treat yourself to one of the many awesome gifts below. There’s something for everyone, so if you’re struggling to buy for someone, or want to treat yourself this holiday season, God is a Geek has you covered.

Roxi Entertainment System, £99.95

What’s better than getting blind drunk and singing your heart out to cheesy pop tracks on Christmas Day? Roxi is an entertainment system that allows you to choose from thousands of songs to sing along to, as well as featuring an extensive choice of over 35 million songs to listen to. Simply plug it in to your TV, connect to your WiFi, and off you go.

Featuring Smart Voice Technology to help you choose your music quicker, Roxi wireless microphones, an accessible Carosel-style UI, and plenty of modes including Name the Song, Duet with the Stars, and Worldwide Radio. It really is a lot of fun, and well worth the affordable price tag.

Wired Fight Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Controllers, $24.99

Looking for a new controller for your Nintendo Switch? These wonderful designs are not only amazing because they feature Jigglypuff and Pichu, they also have a retro Gamecube design, too. It’ll take you back to the days of wiggling that C-stick and playing a plethora of cool games, except the entire Switch catalogue is yours to enjoy. The Fight Pro Controllers are beautiful to handle, and at a respectable price of $24.99, there’s no reason not to pick one up, whether for you or someone you care about.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu WB Shop Exclusive Steelbook (3D + 2D Blu-Ray), £24.99

Whether you’re snuggling up with a loved one, on your own, or treating someone special to one of Warner Bros’ fantastic movies, we’ve got a couple that are well worth watching.

When detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son Tim (Justice Smith) and Harry’s former Pokémon partner Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) join forces to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together on an epic adventure through Ryme City, they uncover a shocking plot that could destroy the whole Pokémon universe.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM disc of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

Shazam! Blu-ray with Free Funko Pop! Key Chain, £9.99

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Special Features include Shazam! Motion Comic, The Magical World Of Shazam!, Shazam’s Test Footage- Outtakes/Extended, SuperFun Zac, Scene Breakdown: The Carnival Showdown, Shazamily Values, Who is Shazam?, Deleted Scenes, Gag Reel, and Meet Shazam.

Video Game and Geeky Christmas Jumpers, from £24.99

If you’re looking to wrap up warm this Christmas, and want to shout proudly from the rooftops about how much of a geek you are, The Geek Store has an awesome collection of Christmas jumpers on offer. Prices start at £24.99, and offer a wide range of children and adult jumpers, including Mario, Sonic, Wolversine, Star Wars, and Fallout. What better way than looking cool and staying comfy at the same time?

VANUODA Build-on Brick Mug, £11.95

Who doesn’t like LEGO? You do, I do – even the Queen does (maybe, this is yet to be confirmed). VANUODA’s build-on brick mug allows you to turn your morning coffee into a creative masterclass. It may not be the most practical of mugs, but it’s such a great idea, and will make you the most popular person in your house, office, or whether you choose to get it out.

You can attach any LEGO pieces to it, and if it’s a gift for your child, just make sure to fill it with juice, or else it could end up with a trip to the hospital. Ignoring the bleak possibility of that last sentence, this is such a cool gift you’d be crazy not to head over to Amazon and buy one. Attach your Star Wars LEGO to it and build your own homage to the latest Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, or revisit your childhood and turn your mug into a spaceship or racing car. The possibilities are endless.

Uncharted and Halo Monopoly, £29.99

After a large Christmas dinner and a few glasses of chardonnay, it can be almost impossible to keep your eyes open whilst watching the Queen’s Speech and the usual circulation of Xmas movies. Why not do something different and get into a game of Monopoly? OK, so this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but what if it’s based on one of two of the biggest game franchises of all time? At GeekBox, you can buy loads of brilliant Monopoly games, including these awesome Uncharted and Halo themed versions. See various locations from the game, and move around the board with game-specific totems that will make sure you stay awake on Christmas day, and if you’re up for a drunken night of making money and heading to jail, it’s best to do it legally, so give these Monopoly games a go!

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, £41.65

There’re lots of great video games that arrived in 2019, but one that’s perfect for friends and family to play around Christmas is Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. It’s a colourful, fun, and competitive game with straightforward controls that make full use of the Joy Cons, and there are plenty of events to get your teeth into. From Badminton to Horse Riding, you’ll find something that suits you. Not only that, but there’s a Story Mode if you just fancied playing it alone, and even a Retro mode that allows you to compete in various events whilst looking like an 8 bit Mario or a 16 bit Sonic.