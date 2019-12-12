GOG Winter Sale is now on, with Wasteland 2 free until 2pm tomorrow

It’s finally here, folks! The GOG.COM Winter Sale is now on, and you can download a copy of Wasteland 2 Digital Classic Edition for free until December 13 at 2pm GMT. It comes with the original Wasteland from 1988, giving you plenty of reasons to redeem this awesome offer.

Some of the great offers include:

-Ultimate RED Collection for 97.77 USD / 87.77 EUR / 69.77 GBP. It includes a pre-order for Cyberpunk 2077 and all Witcher games at their lowest price ever. This offer is available only until December 27th, 2 PM GMT.

-Paradox Strategy Bundle. It will give you an additional 25% discount when completing your collection of five games released by Paradox Interactive: Age of Wonders: Planetfall (-33%), Imperator: Rome (-33%), Surviving Mars (-66%), BATTLETECH (-66%), and Stellaris (-75%).

-2019 Indie Gems Bundle. It features an additional 25% discount when you own or buy at least five titles from a list that includes: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (-25%), Dawn of Man (-25%), Deliver us the Moon (-20%), Foundation (-20%), Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones (-20%), Indivisible (-20%), Pathway (-40%), Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest (-60%), and more.

–GreedFall is now available on GOG.COM, DRM-free and 25% off until December 26th, 2 PM UTC!

-Other discounts include Diablo + Hellfire (-15%), Jupiter Hell (-20%), Rebel Cops (-25%), My Friend Pedro (-30%), Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (-50%), Project Warlock (-50%), Darksiders III (-66%), Outward (-60%), Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (-65%), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (-70%), and Hard West (-90%).

GOG.COM is also bringing back the GOG Connect feature which allows you to claim DRM-free copies of selected games that you already own on Steam. The first wave of games includes DUSK, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Through the Ages, and Galaxy Trucker.

The Winter Sale runs until January 2nd, 2020, at 2 PM GMT.

Check out GOG.COM for all the Winter Sale goodness.