The GOG Summer Sale is now live

The team at GOG.COM has launched the GOG Summer Sale. There are thousands of hot deals, new games, and much more to enjoy.
On offer are 48-hour exclusive game + DLC deals with one price for base games and selected add-ons, including:
- Cultist Simulator + The Dancer, The Priest, and The Ghoul DLCs (-33%)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition + Vintage Gunslinger Bundle (-70%)
- Greedfall + Adventurer’s Gear DLC (-66%)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III + Consumable Starter Set (-40%)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence + Coats of Arms DLC (-75%)
- The Surge 2 + URBN Gear Pack (-70%)
- Talisman: Digital Edition + The Reaper Expansion (-85%)
- This War of Mine + Father’s Promise DLC (-75%)
Game + DLC deals are available only until June 11, 2021, at 1 PM UTC, and more flash deals will be back this Friday and later during the sale.
New titles joining the catalog
- Open-world action adventure Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition (-85%)
- The final chapter of the legendary stealth series THIEF: Definitive Edition (-75%)
- Business and transportation sim OpenTTD (FREE)
- Sword and sorcery classics Witchaven (-20%) and Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance (-20%)
Game deals
Plus there are 3400+ game deals with up to 90% off, including:
- Little Nightmares II (-20%)
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition (-40%)
- Children of Morta (-50%)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (-50%)
- The Outer Worlds (-50%)
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition (-50%)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Imperial Edition Bundle (-55%)
- Control Ultimate Edition (-60%)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (-60%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)
- Escape from Monkey Island (-65%)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition (-66%)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (-70%)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (-75%)
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – Deluxe Edition (-75%)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete (-75%)
- Mad Max (-75%)
- Darkest Dungeon (-80%)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition (-85%)
- Hard West (-90%)
- Styx: Master of Shadows (-90%)
- Valhalla Hills (-90%)
The Summer Sale on GOG.COM runs until June 28, 2021, at 1 PM UTC.