The Grand RPG Sale on now at GOG.com

Fans of RPGs won’t want to miss GOG’s latest sale, as The Grand RPG Sale has plenty of incredible games on offer. There are over 250 deals this week, with some titles having up to 90% off their original price, such as Torment: Tides of Numenera (-70% off), Baldur’s Gate – Enhanced Edition (-50% off), and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (-70% off). The sale will end on January 25, 2021, at 2 PM UTC.

There are plenty of new and old games on sale, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. Here are just some of the deals on offer: