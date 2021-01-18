The Grand RPG Sale on now at GOG.com

0 comments
Fans of RPGs won’t want to miss GOG’s latest sale, as The Grand RPG Sale has plenty of incredible games on offer. There are over 250 deals this week, with some titles having up to 90% off their original price, such as Torment: Tides of Numenera (-70% off), Baldur’s Gate – Enhanced Edition (-50% off), and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (-70% off). The sale will end on January 25, 2021, at 2 PM UTC.
There are plenty of new and old games on sale, so there’s sure to be something for everyone. Here are just some of the deals on offer:
- Avernum: The Complete Saga (-70%)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (-50%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (-60%)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned (-75%)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (-75%)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (-50%)
- Stonekeep (-50%)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (-70%)
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose (-40%)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (-70%)
- Wasteland Remastered (-40%)