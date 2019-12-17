Horde Z Mode is now live in World War Z

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have today confirmed the release of Horde Z Mode in the popular zombie shooter World War Z. World War Z originally launched earlier this year, and you can check out our review to see what we thought of it.

The new Horde Z mode is full of additional features. To see the new mode in action, check out the brand-new trailer below:

Additionally, check out the official blurb below to see what you can expect from this new addition:

The Bomber : a special new zombie that drops an explosive when downed, which players will only have a few precious seconds to disarm.

New premium weapon skins, free for owners of the World War Z Season Pass, which bundles together all of the game’s first and second seasons of premium DLC.

For more information, you can check out the World War Z website.

World War Z is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.