Huge new Chapter Pack ‘Mandate of Heaven’ coming to Total War: Three Kingdoms

On January 16, Total War: Three Kingdoms will be receiving a huge chapter Pack, ‘Mandate of Heaven,’ featuring a prequel campaign, new units, and a range of playable factions including the Han Empire.
The official synopsis reads, “It is Winter 182CE, and discontent stirs through the Han Dynasty. Famine, plague and taxation have driven the people of the Empire to desperation. In the West, three brothers speak of a time to come, a time without the Han Empire, a time of rebellion – and their followers flock to them, like water along a river. Yet, in these dark times, a dim light shines, there are those who seek to bring peace to the land, to end this time of suffering and save the ancient dynasty from collapse. From these heroes, Three Kingdoms shall arise…”
Mandate of Heaven will focus on the events prior to the base-game campaign, where discontent surrounds Emperor Liang who’s dealing with an administrative power struggle, as well as the Yellow Turban tribes who threaten his dynasty. The content included in the update includes 6 new playable factions, 9 unique characters, and 40 new unites. Included in the new chapter pack is a free content update for all Three Kingdoms players.
You can watch the trailer for the Mandate of Heaven below: