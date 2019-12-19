‘Just Dance Memories’ Campaign Raises £60,000 For Dementia Research

Ubisoft, creator and publisher of Just Dance, has recently donated a massive £60,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK. This is double of the target raised by their #JustDanceMemories campaign.

In November both Ubisoft and Alzheimer’s Research UK announced the launch of the #JustDanceMemories campaign. The aim of the social media campaign is to raise awareness and funds to aid life-changing dementia research. Supporters were asked to take part by submitting a film created especially for the campaign which included their favourite dance moves.

Ubisoft pledged to donate £1 for every share of the video and for each use of the #JustDanceMemories hashtag.

With the huge amount of help from public support, the £30k target was reached within one week of the campaign launching. Thanks to Ubisoft’s pledge the figure was doubled to £60k just over a week later.

The campaign film, which has over 700,000 views and over 61,000 shares and comments, features Alzheimer’s Research UK supporter, Lynne Wadsworth, and her mum, Anne Bath. Anne is in the late stages of dementia and is no longer able to communicate. However, her love of dancing still brings her enjoyment.

The money raised by the campaign will be used to fund ground-breaking research. This research will help to better understand, diagnose, treat and reduce the risk of dementia. One in three people born today will develop the condition in their lifetime, unless new treatments and preventions are found.

Lynne said:

“I’m so honoured to have been a part of this campaign with Ubisoft and Alzheimer’s Research UK, especially as dance means so much to my mam. I’m ecstatic that it’s raised so much for dementia research. The campaign has also given my family a huge boost when we needed it most. I’d like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has shown their support. We will put an end to dementia.”

Lucy Squance, Director of Supporter-Led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has got behind this campaign and helped raise such a fantastic amount for our cause. Tragically over half of us will know someone affected by dementia, yet there are no treatments to slow, stop or prevent the diseases that cause it. But through this campaign, and thanks to the support of Lynne, Ubisoft and all the people who shared on social media, we will move even closer to finding a cure for dementia.”

Mark Slaughter, Marketing Director at Ubisoft UK, said:

“We have been thrilled to see so many people get involved with the Just Dance Memories campaign, and are so grateful to everyone that participated. The support has been fantastic, and the funds raised will go to such an important cause.”

You can find out more about the campaign here.