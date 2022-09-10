Just Dance 2023 Edition revealed by Ubisoft

As a series running since 2009, how does Ubisoft keep it fresh with Just Dance 2023. The series has already transitioned through the likes of motion controls, to even allowing you to pop a phone in your pocket and have it track your movement in the game. Soundtrack is obviously a key part, and we’ll come to that, but to get people playing your yearly title, you need innovation. Enter: online multiplayer.

Just Dance 2023 Edition | Now with online multiplayer

As always, Just Dance 2023 looks glorious, brimming with colour and passion and a new art style, and the series is leaning harder into the “games as a service” idea than ever before. Bangers like Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t stop the Feeling” are there to make you feel good when strutting your stuff. There are stories to follow this time around, new game modes, seasons, and Ubisoft says “there’s always something new to be doing”.

The new “home page” of Just Dance 2023 looks almost mobile-like in terms of accessibility, and you can use cameras to dance together with friends, and compete to get the best scores with a new score results screen. The focus seems to be heavily on community, to go along with the brand new multiplayer aspects, and is pretty exciting for people who love the series.

Songs revealed so far are:

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop the Feeling

The Just Dance – If You Wanna Party

Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne – Rather Be

Ava Max – Sweet but Psycho

Bruno Mars – Locked Out Of Heaven

Zara Larsson – Love Me Land

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – Stay

Dua Lipa – Physical

Just Dance 2023 will be out for all formats this year, with a Stadia release to follow.