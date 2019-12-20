LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming in 2020

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming in 2020. The new game will span all nine Skywalker saga films full of the iconic moments you love. What’s more, you can expect plenty of laughs along the way, thanks to that lovely LEGO charm. It will be launching on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the brand-new trailer below:

