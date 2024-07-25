LEGO Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set revealed, coming in October

LEGO has announced a new set in the LEGO Super Mario series, and it’s LEGO Mario & Yoshi, coming on October 1st. The announcement comes on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and it’s the fifth set to be added to the LEGO Super Mario range for Adults.

LEGO Says that: “This is the first-time fans will see Mario’s trusted companion, Yoshi in 2D LEGO brick form. The LEGO Super Mario Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi (71438) set pays homage to Nintendo’s classic video game, Super Mario World and is built in multiple layers to enable eye-catching animation effects. The nostalgic visuals from the earlier generation of the Super Mario games are also reflected in the new set, featuring pixelated Mario and Yoshi figures.”

Carl Merriam, a Senior Designer said: “In this model, we wanted to capture the original sprite animation from Super Mario World. This meant re-creating the pixel art in LEGO bricks and then adding a mechanism to make Yoshi run with Caped Mario riding on his back. AND if that wasn’t enough fun, we also added a dial to make Yoshi’s tongue pop in and out – just like in the game!”

LEGO says that: “When builders are done building, this set also stands as a beautiful display piece. The model, amongst others such as The Mighty Bowser and Piranha Plant from the LEGO Super Mario line is also part of the ‘Adults Welcome’ series. This range is designed to bring fond memories to all LEGO fans who remember Super Mario as an essential part of their childhood.”

The new set is for ages 18+ and will cost £114.99 (or €129.99). It has 1215 pieces, and size wise is “over 15.5 in. (40 cm) high, 10 in. (26 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep”

LEGO Mario & Yoshi is available for pre-order now via this link, and will ship from October 1st via LEGO stores, the official website, and other retailers.