LEGO announces a new LEGO Horizon set

Hot on the heels of LEGO Horizon Adventures, the LEGO company has announced a new set, coming in March 2025.

The new set is the Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth set, and you can pre-order it from November 18th (that’s today) from the official LEGO store. It’ll retail for £39.99 (or €44.99 / $44.99). It’s not quite as big as the Tallneck set that already exists, but here’s some details, anyway:

Age: 9+

Pieces: 768

Product No.: 77037

Dimensions: The Sawtooth machine measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high

Available: 1st March 2025

The set sees the duo, armed with their trusty bow and spear capable of producing fire, shock or chill attacks, do battle in jungle surroundings against two fully jointed machines, Shell-Walker and Sawtooth. The Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, opening claws and a detachable cargo pod and energy shield, while the fully articulated Sawtooth has opening jaws, a swivelling torso and a posable neck, head and legs. The release of the set follows the launch LEGO Horizon Adventures on 14th November. Co-developed by Guerrilla and Studio Gobo, and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, LEGO Horizon Adventures is a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the first chapter in the Horizon series. In the game, players can join machine hunter Aloy as she leads a colourful crew of heroes through the lush wilderness on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past, experiencing thrilling online and couch co-op action with friends and family along the way. The game also offers plenty of brick-based fun to be had too. Players will come face-to-face with the game’s awe-inspiring machines – all faithfully recreated in digital LEGO brick form. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty of customisation options for players to explore, including unique LEGO buildings, ornaments and outfits.

“We’re delighted to bring one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to life in both physical and digital LEGO brick form,” said Kate Bryant, Product Lead, Branded Games at the LEGO Group. “We hope this latest set continues to fulfil our commitment to seamless play and empowers our fans to expand on their favourite games in their own, unique way.”

“LEGO Horizon Adventures has brought Aloy and the acclaimed Horizon universe to a new audience and we’ve been very pleased with the title’s launch,” said Roy Postma, Art Director, Guerrilla. “This new set adds to that momentum by enabling players to build on the excitement of the adventures they experience in the game in true LEGO fashion.”

LEGO Horizon Adventures is out now for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.