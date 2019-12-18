Multiplayer DLC coming to Luigi’s Mansion 3 next year

Nintendo has announced some new multiplayer DLC is coming to Luigi’s Mansion 3 as part of the Multiplayer Pack. The pack will be split into two and can be pre-ordered from today for £8.99 from the eShop. The official blurb below details what you can expect from each pack:

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 will arrive by 30th April, 2020. The DLC includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode. It also introduces three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper mode. And as a special bonus for those who purchase the DLC, players will receive an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P. Players can use this during Story Mode or ScareScraper. Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 will launch by 31st July, 2020 with additional content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. There will be three more new mini-games for ScreamPark mode, as well as three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts.

We enjoyed Luigi’s Mansion 3, you can check out our review of the game here. Alternatively, check out the video review below.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is out now for Nintendo Switch.