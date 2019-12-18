TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 Coming in 2020

Motorcycle fans rejoice! KT Racing is taking a second bite of the cherry, bringing its road racing sequel TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 to PC and consoles in 2020.

The bike physics have been rebuilt from the ground up to create ultra-realistic behaviour. The gyroscopic effect is now completely integrated for more precise steering, and speed wobbles have been added to alert riders that a fall could be imminent. The brakes and shock absorbers have also been redesigned. They now respond to all bumps in the road and create a riding experience that is much more faithful to what a real motorcyclist feels.

It seems like KT Racing has listened to feedback, addressing some of the major issues that plagued the first game. Hopefully this means a much smoother and more fun experience, but we’ll have to wait until 2020 for TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.