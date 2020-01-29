Code Vein’s Hellfire Knight DLC is Out Now

Fans of Code Vein will be happy to know that its first DLC, Hellfire Knight, is out now.

This new DLC features a new side story, featuring a showdown with the frightening Hellfire Knight.

You will also be able to access a new Blood Code, as well as three new weapons and alternative partner costumes.

Not content with all that? Of course you aren’t, you greedy Anime vampire! It’s a good job that there’s more, then, with a new area in the Depths: The Fiery Oblivion, offering up a range of new challenges and powerful enemies.

You can grab the Hellfire Knight DLC for Code Vein on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, priced £7.99, or as part of the Season Part.