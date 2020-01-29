0 comments

Code Vein’s Hellfire Knight DLC is Out Now

Fans of Code Vein will be happy to know that its first DLC, Hellfire Knight, is out now.

 

This new DLC features a new side story, featuring a showdown with the frightening Hellfire Knight.

You will also be able to access a new Blood Code, as well as three new weapons and alternative partner costumes.

Not content with all that? Of course you aren’t, you greedy Anime vampire! It’s a good job that there’s more, then, with a new area in the Depths: The Fiery Oblivion, offering up a range of new challenges and powerful enemies.

You can grab the Hellfire Knight DLC for Code Vein on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, priced £7.99, or as part of the Season Part.

