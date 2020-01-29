DiRT Rally 2.0 getting brand new ‘FLAT OUT’ pack in March

Codemasters has today announced that the ‘FLAT OUT’, the new DLC for Dirt Rally 2.0, will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 24, 2020. The Colin McRae ‘FLAT OUT’ pack contains a new scottish location, Perth, and Kinross, with 12 routes, the SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally and SUBARU Legacy RS, and 40 scenarios spanning McRae’s illustrious career.

There’re plenty of challenges included, such as time penalties, damaged equipment, and mechanical failure. These scenarios take place in nine of the cars made famous throughout Colin McRae’s career, including many iconic vehicles from previous Colin McRae Rally and DiRT games.

“DiRT Rally 2.0 has been a wild and exciting ride, and the ‘FLAT OUT’ pack is the perfect way to conclude the journey,” said Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally 2.0 Game Director at Codemasters. “It’s 25 years since Colin became World Champion and the content is our tribute to the greatest rally driver of his generation.”

Players who have purchased either DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Edition or any full Season pack receive the Colin McRae content for free from 24th March as a digital download.