Disco Elysium gets a Hardcore Mode

ZA/UM has announced today its role-playing game, Disco Elysium has been updated to include a Hardcore Mode. Additionally, it is also now available to play on Steam with widescreen support. But what can fans or newcomers expect from the Disco Elysium Hardcore Mode? Check out the official list below to see what’s included:

You will fail more – The difficulty of every Check goes up, bringing down your chances of success. Solving this case without being a Total Disaster Cop is even harder than normal.

You’re going to be poorer – You’ll have even less money, meaning there’s less for you to pick up. Better get used to picking up every scrap you can find…

Prices have gone up – Pharmaceutical prices have gone up, which means failing costs you even more and they don’t heal you as much.

You’ll need to turn to the hard stuff – Booze and cigarettes are going to help you a lot, sweet ciggys clearing your head and extra drink to build courage will become more of a necessity on this playthrough.

Most treasured possessions – The few possessions you do have become more important, make sure to treasure what you have!

You’ll have to think more carefully – The Thought Cabinet debuffs are more painful when you’re already liable to fail. One the flip side, the bonuses thoughts offer might push you down paths you wouldn’t otherwise take.

You’ll level up faster – Failing builds character. You’ll gain extra token amounts of XP every time you finish a task and you’ll level faster and higher, if only marginally.