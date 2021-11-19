Disco Elysium – The Final Cut physical editions out now for Xbox One and PS4

ZA/UM and iam8bit, working with Skybound Games, have announced physical editions for Disco Elysium – The Final Cut are now available for PS4 and Xbox One. These copies will retail worldwide for $39.99 USD. The PS4 and Xbox One physical editions are compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles with a free next-gen upgrade. All retail editions will also include an 18” x 24” foldout poster and a digital code for an expansive 190+ page digital art book.

A trailer showcasing the Disco Elysium – The Final Cut physical editions can be viewed below:

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the ground-breaking, multi award-winning open world role playing game with an insane amount of choice and consequence. The Final Cut brings the residents of Revachol to vibrant life with the inclusion of one million professionally voice acted words by actors from all over the world, as well as adding brand new political vision quests. Players will explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens and leave an even bigger mark on the world, all with gameplay enhancements and added replayability.

A Collector’s Edition of Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is also available for pre-order exclusively at iam8bit.com for $249.99 USD, and features:

Innovative “Layers of the Id” premium box

Hand-painted ‘Mid Totem’ vinyl sculpture

190+ page hardbound art book with previously unreleased art and stories

Physical edition Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for PlayStation 5 with a reversible cover, housed in an elegant slipcase

If you’re still undecided about Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, here is what Mick Fraser had to say about it in his review:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is quite simply like nothing else in the medium. If you missed it on PC, it’s absolutely worth picking it up on console and investing some time and effort in its wonderfully complex world.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut physical editions will also launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Stadia