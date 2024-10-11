Disco Elysium “spiritual successor” is coming from newly formed studio, Longdue

The formation of a new indie studio, Longdue, has revealed that a spiritual successor to the hugely popular RPG Disco Elysium is in development.

This comes as we get nearer the fifth anniversary of Disco Elysium, and the new studio is already “a dozen strong”, and includes members of the original Disco Elysium team, who were also working on the unreleased sequel. There are members of Longdue coming from Bungie, Rockstar, and Brave At Night studios as well.

The press release announcing the formation of Longdue says:

Longdue’s debut RPG explores the delicate interplay between the conscious and subconscious, the seen and unseen. Set in a world where choices ripple between the character’s psyche and environment, players will navigate a constantly shifting landscape, shaped by both internal and external forces. The game introduces a groundbreaking ‘psychogeographic RPG’ mechanic, where every decision reshapes both the world and the characters that inhabit it. In this experience, the lines between the mind and the environment blur, colliding and transforming with each choice, leading players through an ever-evolving narrative landscape.

“At Longdue, we’re inspired by decades of classic RPGs, from Ultima and Wizardry, through Fallout and Planescape, to the justifiably adored Disco Elysium,” said Narrative Director Grant Roberts. “We’re excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience. We’re building a world-class team for a world-class game that will tell a world-class story, and we can’t wait to show you more.”

Longdue investor representative Riaz Moola says: “We are excited to back the work of an incredible team of creative talent and support the development of a new type of narrative-first video game experience and associated technology to improve the creation of these games across the video game industry.”

The press release also says:

While Longdue’s debut project draws from the creative energy and legacy of Disco Elysium and other beloved RPGs, like Planescape: Torment, it’s also crafted to stand independently as a meaningful addition to the RPG genre. Longdue is committed to making games that carry the weight of thoughtful design and engaging storytelling, positioning the studio as a steady, dependable voice in RPG development. Longdue aims to create games that resonate emotionally and intellectually. The studio is here to build a reputation for consistently delivering quality, with a focus on depth and narrative integrity. This is just the beginning of Longdue’s journey to become a trusted name in the greater RPG canon.

That’s about all we have for now, but you can visit the official studio website to keep up to date on info and news, too.