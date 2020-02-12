The Disco Elysium OST is available to buy now

ZA/UM have released the OST for their RPG, Disco Elysium, on Steam. The soundtrack has 20 original tracks composed and performed by band British Sea Power.

The soundtrack is available now, regardless of if you own the game or not, and comes with a limited time launch offer of 25% off.

If you fancy a look at the track list then look no further:

Instrument of Surrender Whirling-In-Rags, 8 AM Detective Arriving on the Scene Tiger King Your Body Betrays Your Degeneracy Precinct 41 Major Crime Unit The Insulindian Miracle Polyhedrons Live With Me The Field Autopsy Miss Oranje Disco Dancer Rue de Saint-Ghislaine 32B The Doomed Commercial Area The Cryptozoologists Whirling-In-Rags, 8 PM Disco Elysium, pt 1 Disco Elysium, pt. 2 Ecstatic Vibrations, Totally Transcendent Saint-Brune 1147 (Small Pinewood Church) Martinaise, Terminal B We Are Not Checkmated Hope in Work and Joy in Leisure Burn, Baby, Burn Whirling-In-Rags 12 PM La Revacholiere Krenel, Downwell, Somatosensor Off We Go Into The Wild Pale Yonder ZA/UM

Plenty of tracks to keep you going for a while! The Disco Elysium soundtrack will cost you £9.99 with or without the name. The track is also available in FLAC and MP3 320 kbps formats.