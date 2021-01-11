Podcast #426: Super Mario 3D World, Horizon Forbidden West, The Medium, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In the first podcast of the year, we take a long hard look at all the games set to come out in 2021 and have a good old chat about what we’re looking forward to, including Super Mario 3D World, Returnal, The Medium, and Bravely Default 2. We also discuss whether or not the two big Sony exclusives will see the light of day this year, as both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok are set to land on PS5.

We also talk about our new year’s resolutions, and what we did over the Christmas break. We hope you enjoy listening to the podcast, as they’ll be many, many more over the coming year.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).