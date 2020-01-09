DOOM and DOOM II are now 60 FPS, add on support, and more!

It’s always going to be impressive when a 27 year old game is still getting support. DOOM and DOOM II are now 60 FPS, with add on support and more thanks to a new update from id. Available on all platforms, the original two games in the classic series are now in their “Ultimate” form. Below is a list of all the new features in today’s update.
“- Add-On Support – Add-ons can be downloaded for free from the main menu for both DOOM (1993) and DOOM II. We’re launching with an initial batch of Add-ons, but we’ll be in touch with players soon for suggestions on the best WADs to include in the future.
– 60 FPS Support – For the first time, DOOM (1993) and DOOM II now have native 60 FPS support on all platforms, up from the original games’ 35 FPS.
– Quick Saves – While paused in DOOM (1993) or DOOM II, simply press R/R1/RB to save your current position. Should players need to load up that spot again during play, they’ll just need to head back to the pause screen and press L/L1/LB.
– Quality-of-Life Adjustments – DOOM (1993) and DOOM II have been decked out with an arsenal of new options and quality-of-life adjustments, including a Quick Weapon Select feature, improved Level Select function, added Aspect Ratio and Brightness options, a new split-screen HUD and more.”
With DOOM Eternal delayed until later this year, id have made sure all your demon slaying needs are met with this blast from the past. As someone who replays the original games very regularly, I’m excited to dust off my double-barrelled shotgun and blast some imps.