Dying Light has turned 5!

Five years ago today we were treated to Dying Light, the post-apocalyptic survival game littered with infected. Along those five infected filled years there has been a host of content provided by Techland. Like, The Following expansion, DLCs and regular in-game events. You can’t say Techland have never gave you anything.

“With five years behind us, I wanted to take a moment to thank you all for the support, feedback, and faith you keep on giving us. We really couldn’t have hoped for a better community. You have been and, continue to be, an incredible source of inspiration and joy. We assure you, even though we are working hard on Dying Light 2, our support of the original Dying Light will continue. There’s nothing more valuable to us than seeing a positive response from our fans. It’s humbling, it gives us perspective, and purpose to keep on going. Thank you again from the whole team!” says Paweł Marchewka, CEO at Techland.

To celebrate Dying Light being old enough to start primary school, Techland have a few things coming their way to players in February. For a start, Bad Blood, the Battle Royale experience, will be free on PC to all current and future owners of Dying Light, across all platforms.

There’s also a new bring a friend affiliate programme kicked off. You bring a friend to the community and you’ll have access to a flashy free gold-tier weapon docket. Maybe all that glitters is gold? Anyway, to claim the gift, and read the rules, you can head to the Dying Light website.

There is a lot more coming to the February session like new content, and in game event and more!