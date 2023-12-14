Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Winter Tales update launches next week, adding cross-gen save for PS5

Techland has announced details of its holiday event, bundles, and update for Dying Light 2 Stay Human this Winter, as well as adding the long awaited cross-gen save for PS5 fans have been waiting for.

Starting on December 19th at 4pm CET (3pm UK), the Winter Party for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will kick off. This will cause Villedor to “sparkle with the Gifts from Above event”, and Techland says this will mean players can “stroll through the city adorned with seasonal trimmings, look for Santa Airdrops, and even fight Uncle Snow for presents”. The developer added that “There are also goals to be met and rewards to be won – including Winter Elf gear and outfit as well as the cute Gingerbread Infected Charm”.

“The mood will only be heightened with a visit to Baka’s Winter Market store by the Bazaar”, the team says, adding “There, the players can spend all the Sweets gathered by killing Naughty Infected. The latter may even be caught wearing very merry seasonal getups – it’s probably due to all that snow falling from the sky”. The event will end on January 5th, 2024 at 12pm CET (11am UK).

Elsewhere, an infographic has been released that shows off some interesting stats for the game (below). The most commonly used weapon is The Nutcracker’s Saber, while the most popular skin bundle is from The Walking Dead. In 2023 it seems 1 million arrows were fired, and 51.4 million heads were cut off. Check out the full graphic below, then let’s get back to what’s coming this month to the game.

There are a bunch of very festive items coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human around the time of the Winter Tales. Some of them are assembled in Grim Santa Bundle – with Grim Santa Outfit, Gear, Paraglider, and North Polearm weapon as well as blueprint – available in the in-game store for 500 DL Points. Techland is also giving out Hakon Bundle for free, as part of the Winter Tales Event, starting on December 19th. Techland will gift players with another portion of the promised changes. Winter Tales Update will contain a stocking full of joys, such as new enemy variants, new weapons – along with some striking surprises, such as exploding knives and shurikens – more finishers, but also the long-awaited PS5 cross-gen save. With the majority of the significant new content coming in the next update, this one is ready to do its best to tide everyone over.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is out now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.