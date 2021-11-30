Dying Light 2: Stay Human has gone gold

You’ll be pleased to know that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is unlikely to experience any more delays now, as it’s gone gold, which means the code is off to be pressed to disc, and become ready for market.

This actually happened over the weekend, but still, the announcement means it will be hitting the February 4th release date in 2022.

Tymon Smektała, Lead Game Designer, is obviously excited, saying:

We are very excited about this and now we can truly feel that this is actually happening! After so many years of hard work we are proudly looking forward to the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This is it. The final and crucial moment for us. The game is ready to be manufactured, but we will not slow down. The fact that the game is done and we hit the gold status two months before the release is a great sign but it doesn’t mean that our work ends here. There are still some upgrades and tweaks to add, and community feedback to implement, but the base is solid and ready to play. I’m extremely proud of the whole team!

Dying Light 2 is the follow up to the original game which was released in 2015, and only this year came to Nintendo Switch. There’s a lot of hype around this one as the story has been marketed in a way that suggests players will have incredible agency in what happens for this world.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is out on February 4th, 2022, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.