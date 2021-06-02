Dying Light 2 community hub launches today with exclusive rewards

Techland has today launched TechlandGG (Gamers and Goodies) a Community Hub for Dying Light. The hub will expand, connect, and immerse players across all of Techland’s titles, starting with Dying Light and Dying Light 2 Stay Human. TechlandGG offers exclusive game updates, intriguing secrets and mysteries, in-game items and rewards, behind-the-scenes content, player stat-tracking, and code redemption functionality.

Beginning today, players can register for TechlandGG and link their Dying Light account to get their hands on exclusive items like The Wasp, a brand-new weapon for use in Dying Light inspired by a weapon in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Never-before-seen concept art, images, and wallpapers are also available to download.

In addition, players can begin unlocking an exclusive outfit for Dying Light 2 Stay Human protagonist Aiden, collected sequentially in six pieces. TechlandGG members can earn XP Points to level-up their account and unlock unique bonuses. Earn XP Points in a variety of ways, such as:

Logging in to TechlandGG

Watching trailers on Techland’s YouTube channel

Finishing quests

Even more ways to earn XP Points will be added soon, including:

Subscribing to Techland’s newsletter

Finding hidden easter eggs

Searching for special content on social media

The Dying Light community hub is available to access now. Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches December 7 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.