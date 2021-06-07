Dying Light Hellraid expands with all new story mode

Techland has announced the expansion of the Dying Light Hellraid DLC today. The new, free content drop will add a brand new Story Mode in addition to new areas, new weapons, and a number of visual and technical enhancements to the dungeon-slasher experience. The update will be available for all platforms today.

You can watch the launch trailer here:

Story Mode is a narrative-rich addition that sees players venture deep into the demon-infested bowels of Ba’al’s Temple to rescue Lucius, a mysterious and powerful mage from captivity. The mode features three new quests; Clavis Stone, Imprisoned, and Beneath Seals. These are all available in co-op mode. Featuring new locations and a fearsome new shield-bearing skeleton enemy, that will require a fresh offensive strategy from players.

To assist them on their quest, players will be able to wield Hellraid’s first-ever ranged weapon, Corrupted Justice – an ornate and powerful bow, in addition to getting their hands on Bonecruncher – a heavyweight and formidable Two-Handed Hammer.

Story Mode will sit alongside the pre-existing Raid Mode, which will still be accessible after completing the new narrative prologue.

Furthermore, the content drop overhauls the game’s lighting system and adds additional environmental sounds which will enhance the tone and atmosphere of the game. The update also introduces changes to in-game animations, improved minimap functionality, inventory management, and more.

The new content for Dying Light Hellraid is available now for PC and consoles.