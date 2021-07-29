Video game release dates 2021

Despite lots of delays, there’re still plenty of 2021 video games release dates left. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list for the rest of the year with the most up-to-date schedule. As games get delayed, or new announcements are made, the list will be updated. Please note, some games to be confirmed haven’t got specific console releases next to them, but will when made official.
We’ll add a little note here to say when the list was last updated. Oh and we’ll “bold” the game names that are new or updated, and link to any reviews or previews on the relevant games for you, too.
Last updated 29/7/2021.
Game release dates 2021: August
- In Sound Mind (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) –
- Godfall (PS4) – August 10
- Naraka: Bladepoint ( PC) – August 12
- Hades (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – August 17
- Humankind (PC) –
- 12 Minutes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – August 19
- Madden NFL 22 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – August 20
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) –
- King’s Bounty II (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – August 24
- Pyschonauts 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – August 25
- No More Heroes 3 (Nintendo Switch) –
- New World (PC) –
- KeyWe (PC) – August 31
September
- WRC 10 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia) –
- Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, Xbox One) –
- WarioWare: Get it Together (Nintendo Switch) – September 10
- Deathloop (PS5, PC) –
- Aragami 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – September 17
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS5, PS4) – September 21
- Diablo 2: Resurrected (PC) – September 23
- Lost Judgment (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) –
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – September 30
- Astria Ascending (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – September 30
Game release dates 2021: October
- FIFA 22 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – October 1
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (Nintendo Switch) – October 5
- Far Cry 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC) – October 6
- Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch) – October 8
- Back 4 Blood (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) –
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – October 22
- Battlefield 2042 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – October 22
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC) – October 26
- Riders Republic (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC) – October 28
- Age of Empires 4 (PC) – October 28
- Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo Switch) – October 29
November
- Just Dance 22 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch) – November 4
- Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – November 9
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) –
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Nintendo Switch) – November 12
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo Switch) – November 19
- Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo Switch) – November 19
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC, PS5, PS4) –
Game Release dates 2021: December
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (Nintendo Switch) – December 3
- Dying Light 2: Staying Human (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – December 7
TBC
- Halo Infinite
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Scorn
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- God of War: Ragnarok
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- The Last Stop
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide