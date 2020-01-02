0 comments

Grab a bargain in the Nintendo eShop New Year Sale

The New Year Sale on the Nintendo eShop is now live with savings to be made across a range of popular Nintendo Switch titles. The Sale is live now and runs until 23:59 local time on January 12, 2020. You can expect savings on popular titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World and even Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age. Perfect timing if that Christmas money is burning a hole in your pocket.

Check out the sample below for the kinds of savings you can expect:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 33% off

Yoshi’s Crafted World 33% off

Super Mario Party 33% off

Mario Tennis Aces 33% off

Splatoon 2 33% off

Fitness Boxing 30% off

Dragon Quest XI S – Echoes of an Elusive Age 33% off

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 40% off

Overwatch: Legendary Edition 30% off

Head over to the eShop now to grab yourself a bargain.

 

